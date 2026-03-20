Are You Missing Out on Your 401(k) Match? Here's Why That Could Be a Mistake.

Key Points

Your 401(k) match could be worth thousands of dollars today.

One match could grow to be worth tens of thousands of dollars by retirement.

Don't forget to increase your 401(k) deferral rate when you get a raise.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

You know you should be saving for retirement, but you've got bills to pay and more immediate expenses you're trying to save up for. It's hard to justify locking away your savings where you won't be able to touch them again until age 59 1/2, at least not without paying a penalty.

But if you qualify for a 401(k) match, a little bit of sacrifice today could be well worth it in retirement. If you're just looking at the match in terms of what it's worth now, you're missing a pretty big piece of the puzzle.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Your 401(k) match is worth so much more than its face value

Your 401(k) match is usually a percentage of your income, so the dollar amount varies based on how much you're making. If you earn $60,000 per year and qualify for a 4% dollar-for-dollar match, then you get $2,400 from your employer for saving $2,400 on your own for retirement.

That's already a 100% return on your investment. But it's usually just the beginning. Once you've claimed your 401(k) match, you invest that money, sometimes for decades, before you withdraw it.

A $2,400 match invested today would be worth more than $18,000 after 30 years with a 7% average annual return. That alone could be enough to cover a few months of retirement living costs, especially when combined with Social Security.

But if you skip your 401(k) match, you miss out, not only on the initial $2,400, but all the earnings you would've received on that investment from now until retirement. You'll have to save more on your own to make up for this loss.

How to claim your full 401(k) match in 2026

The amount you'll need to defer from each paycheck to claim your full 401(k) match depends on your income and your company's matching formula. Check with your employer if you're not sure how its 401(k) match works. It should be able to help you work out how much you must set aside this year to claim the entire thing.

Divide this amount by the number of pay periods left in the year. Try your best to save this amount each pay period. If you can't do that, save as much as you're able to. It's also fine to go above and beyond if you have extra cash on hand.

Keep in mind that as your income changes, your 401(k) match will as well. If you get a raise, you may need to increase your contribution rate so you're not leaving any of your match on the table.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.