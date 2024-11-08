Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting Johnson & Johnson Stock Will Climb or Sink?

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), with a market cap of $377.3 billion, is a leading healthcare company based in New Brunswick, New Jersey. It operates across pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and consumer products, leveraging a diversified business model, strong R&D investment, and a global presence in numerous therapeutic and consumer health markets.

Shares of the leading pharmaceutical company have underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. JNJ has surged 3.9% during this period, contrasting with the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) robust rally of 36.4%. In 2024, JNJ shares dropped marginally, lagging behind SPX's 25.2% gain on a YTD basis.

Zooming in further, JNJ's performance trails behind the iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (IHE), which has reported gains of 19.7% over the past 52 weeks and a 12.5% increase on a YTD basis.

On Oct. 15, JNJ’s shares rose 1.6% after it announced its Q3 earnings report. It reported an adjusted profit of $2.42 per share, beating Wall Street's expectation of $2.22. Its revenue reached $22.47 billion, exceeding forecasts of $22.19 billion.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect JNJ's EPS to grow marginally year over year to $9.94. The company's earnings surprise history is promising. It topped the consensus estimates in all of the last four quarters.

The consensus rating among the 20 analysts covering the stock is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on six “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” and 12 “Holds.”

This configuration has been consistent over the past months.

On Nov. 6, Guggenheim raised Johnson & Johnson's price target to $162 from $156 and maintained a “Neutral” rating. This update follows J&J's Q3 results and revised FY24 guidance, with the higher target reflecting slight sales estimate increases in the Innovative Medicines segment.

The mean price target of $175.30 represents a premium of 11.8% to JNJ's current levels. The Street-high price target of $215 implies a modest potential upside of 37.2% from the current price levels.

