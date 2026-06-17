Are Transportation Stocks Lagging CSX (CSX) This Year?

Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. CSX (CSX) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

CSX is one of 99 individual stocks in the Transportation sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. CSX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSX's full-year earnings has moved 2.9% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, CSX has moved about 29.4% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Transportation stocks have gained an average of 15.2%. This means that CSX is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Transportation sector, EuroDry (EDRY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 97.9%.

For EuroDry, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 29.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, CSX belongs to the Transportation - Rail industry, a group that includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #187 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 18.2% so far this year, so CSX is performing better in this area.

EuroDry, however, belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry. Currently, this 22-stock industry is ranked #62. The industry has moved +40.7% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to CSX and EuroDry as they could maintain their solid performance.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.