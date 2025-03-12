Are Stock Splits Buy Signals?

We’ve seen many notable splits in recent years as companies aim to increase liquidity within shares and erase barriers to entry for potential investors.

Lower share prices are more affordable for a greater portion of investors, although it’s worth noting that the rise of fractional share investing offered by many brokerages has alleviated this issue for some.

But why shouldn’t investors buy blindly into a split? Let’s take a closer look.

Splits are Just Cosmetic Changes

It’s vital to know that splits are purely cosmetic changes that do not affect a company's valuation. Splits increase the number of shares outstanding while reducing the share price proportionally, which leaves market caps unchanged.

The underlying business fundamentals also remain the exact same, with its financial health remaining unaltered. Splits shouldn’t be seen as buy signals, but rather as a reflection of underlying company strength – splits are commonly announced when share prices become ‘steep,’ which implies strong bullish nature in shares overall.

Rather, investors should focus on aspects that truly drive share prices higher, including positive earnings estimate revisions, guidance upgrades, and outsized sales growth.

Recent Notable Splits

Tractor Supply Co. TSCO recently underwent a 5-for-1 split back in late December, with shares down roughly 2.5% since.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Cybersecurity giant Palo Alto Networks PANW also underwent a 2-for-1 split in late December, with shares down nearly 12% since the split.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

Splits are generally covered in positivity, as they allow a greater portion of investors to get in. While it’s a positive development, it’s critical to realize that splits aren’t an explicit buy signal, as investors should instead focus on underlying business fundamentals.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.