Are Construction Stocks Lagging Boise Cascade (BCC) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Construction stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Boise Cascade (BCC) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Boise Cascade is one of 98 companies in the Construction group. The Construction group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Boise Cascade is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BCC's full-year earnings has moved 4.6% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, BCC has moved about 4.7% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Construction stocks have lost an average of 1.3%. This means that Boise Cascade is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Eagle Materials (EXP) is another Construction stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 11.6%.

The consensus estimate for Eagle Materials' current year EPS has increased 0.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Boise Cascade belongs to the Building Products - Wood industry, a group that includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #55 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 5.5% this year, meaning that BCC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Eagle Materials falls under the Building Products - Concrete and Aggregates industry. Currently, this industry has 9 stocks and is ranked #42. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +2.2%.

Investors with an interest in Construction stocks should continue to track Boise Cascade and Eagle Materials. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

