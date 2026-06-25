Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Flex (FLEX) This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Flex (FLEX) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Flex is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 592 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Flex is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FLEX's full-year earnings has moved 27% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, FLEX has moved about 149.5% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 14.5%. As we can see, Flex is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Ametek (AME). The stock is up 14.7% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Ametek's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Flex belongs to the Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry, which includes 33 individual stocks and currently sits at #51 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 69.6% so far this year, meaning that FLEX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Ametek falls under the Electronics - Testing Equipment industry. Currently, this industry has 4 stocks and is ranked #7. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +17.8%.

Flex and Ametek could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.