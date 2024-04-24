Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging CyberArk Software (CYBR) This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is CyberArk (CYBR) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

CyberArk is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 618 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. CyberArk is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CYBR's full-year earnings has moved 16% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, CYBR has returned 9.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 8% on a year-to-date basis. This means that CyberArk is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Descartes Systems (DSGX). The stock has returned 11.9% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Descartes Systems' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, CyberArk belongs to the Computers - IT Services industry, a group that includes 38 individual companies and currently sits at #72 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 4.9% so far this year, so CYBR is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Descartes Systems falls under the Computer - Software industry. Currently, this industry has 35 stocks and is ranked #87. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +6.1%.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track CyberArk and Descartes Systems. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

