Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Celestica (CLS) This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Celestica (CLS) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Celestica is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 607 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Celestica is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CLS' full-year earnings has moved 7.8% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, CLS has moved about 35.5% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 1.8%. This means that Celestica is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Anterix (ATEX) is another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 31.7%.

For Anterix, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 42.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Celestica belongs to the Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry, a group that includes 4 individual companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 17.4% this year, meaning that CLS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Anterix falls under the Communication - Infrastructure industry. Currently, this industry has 4 stocks and is ranked #86. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +17%.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track Celestica and Anterix. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Celestica, Inc. (CLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Anterix Inc. (ATEX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.