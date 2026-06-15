Are Coca-Cola's Cost-Saving Initiatives Boosting Profitability?

The Coca-Cola Company KO continues to prioritize cost-saving and productivity initiatives to support profitability despite a challenging inflationary environment. Management acknowledged ongoing commodity pressures, particularly in tea and coffee, as well as higher costs across portions of its global supply chain. However, Coca-Cola remains confident that these headwinds are manageable due to its established cost-management framework and operational efficiencies.



A key element of Coca-Cola’s strategy is its cross-enterprise procurement organization, which works closely with bottling partners to improve productivity and supply-chain resilience. Management has developed a playbook in the past several years to navigate disruptions and inflationary pressures. This includes leveraging procurement scale, deploying revenue growth management capabilities and implementing market-specific cost controls. The company believes that these tools provide the agility needed to address rising input costs while maintaining competitiveness.



The benefits of these initiatives were evident in the first quarter of 2026. While the comparable gross margin declined 30 basis points (bps) due to commodity inflation, inventory-cost phasing and trade-spend timing, the comparable operating margin expanded 70 bps. Management attributed this improvement to operating expense efficiencies, demonstrating Coca-Cola’s ability to offset cost pressures while continuing to invest in its brands and growth initiatives.



Coca-Cola expects additional opportunities for margin expansion, particularly if the planned divestiture of Coca-Cola Beverages Africa closes in the second half of 2026. The sale would reduce exposure to lower-margin bottling operations, potentially improving the company’s overall margin profile. Combined with ongoing productivity measures and disciplined cost management, Coca-Cola appears well-positioned to protect profitability even as macroeconomic uncertainty and commodity volatility persist.

KO’s Peers: PEP & KDP’s Cost-Saving Initiatives

Like Coca-Cola, peers PepsiCo Inc. PEP and Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. KDP are relying on cost-saving and productivity initiatives to protect margins and support earnings growth amid an inflationary and uncertain operating environment.



PepsiCo continues to leverage productivity and cost-saving initiatives to enhance profitability amid a volatile operating environment. In the first quarter of 2026, the company delivered a 9% increase in core operating profit and a 9% rise in core EPS, supported by record productivity savings. Management highlighted structural productivity programs, operational excellence efforts and disciplined cost management as key drivers of margin expansion. These savings are also helping fund brand investments, innovation and affordability initiatives while mitigating ongoing cost pressures.



Keurig Dr Pepper is pursuing productivity and efficiency initiatives to help offset inflationary pressures and support profitability. In first-quarter 2026, productivity savings partially mitigated elevated input costs, including higher green coffee, tariff and packaging expenses. The company also benefited from transportation and warehousing efficiencies, which helped keep SG&A expenses in check. Management expects cost pressures to ease in the second half of 2026, while ongoing productivity programs and synergy benefits from the JDE Peet’s acquisition should further support margin improvement and earnings growth.

KO’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Coca-Cola have risen 6.2% in the past three months compared with the industry’s return of 5.3%.



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From a valuation standpoint, KO trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56X compared with the industry’s average of 19.51X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KO’s 2026 and 2027 earnings per share implies year-over-year growth of 8.7% and 6.9%, respectively. Estimates for the aforesaid years have been unchanged in the past 30 days.



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Coca-Cola currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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CocaCola Company (The) (KO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (KDP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.