Are Basic Materials Stocks Lagging Coeur Mining (CDE) This Year?

Investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Coeur Mining (CDE) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Basic Materials peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Coeur Mining is a member of the Basic Materials sector. This group includes 233 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #14. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Coeur Mining is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CDE's full-year earnings has moved 91.7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, CDE has moved about 95.7% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Basic Materials companies have returned an average of -2.6%. This means that Coeur Mining is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Basic Materials stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is CF Industries (CF). The stock has returned 10.9% year-to-date.

In CF Industries' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 8.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Coeur Mining belongs to the Mining - Non Ferrous industry, a group that includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #52 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 8.8% so far this year, meaning that CDE is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, CF Industries falls under the Fertilizers industry. Currently, this industry has 8 stocks and is ranked #173. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -16%.

Coeur Mining and CF Industries could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.1% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.