Are AI and Blockchain Shaping D-Wave's Next Growth Phase?

Beyond optimization, D-Wave Quantum QBTS, or D-Wave, is increasingly exploring two emerging application areas: artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain. Details emerged during the first-quarter 2026earnings callin May, where management highlighted the company’s collaboration with Postquant Labs on the development and launch of its quantum classical blockchain testNet.

The testNet, currently live, is designed to help establish a global quantum blockchain standard and evaluate how quantum computing could contribute to a more secure and energy-efficient blockchain in a distributed network.

More than 18,500 people have signed up to participate in the TestNet. D-Wave's Advantage2 annealing quantum computer is currently one of more than 1,600 nodes included in it, with the remaining nodes consisting of CPUs and GPUs. According to management, Advantage I QPU is currently outperforming the classical nodes and winning the majority of the blocks. The company is launching a detailed benchmarking study with Postquant Labs to further quantify the advantage.

D-Wave is also seeing promising work in the area of quantum AI and machine learning. Japan-based pharmaceutical company Shionogi is running a multistage progress project that applies AI to drug discovery, where identifying drug-like molecules with the right activity, chemical properties and synthetic accessibility is extremely challenging, mainly for classical machine learning methods. The work involves D-Wave's annealing quantum computers, which are being used as part of the large language model training process.

The second phase of the project produced a tenfold increase in the number of desirable molecules compared with the results generated using a classical machine learning algorithm.

Shionogi is now advancing to the next phase, with the eventual target of real-world adoption. The early results, along with emerging customer work in quantum AI applications, place D-Wave as an important first mover at the intersection of quantum and AI.

Updates From QBTS Peers — QUBT & RGTI

Quantum Computing Inc. QUBT or QCi’s NeuraWave photonic reservoir computing platform reinforces its broader strategy to advance photonic computing platforms that bring quantum-inspired and optical technologies into real-world applications today. The platform, which became deployment-ready in April, is designed to enable faster, energy-efficient AI inference and advanced signal processing applications at the edge.

Rigetti Computing, Inc. RGTI recently signed a letter of intent with the U.S. Department of Commerce for an award of up to $100 million in funding over three years to accelerate superconducting quantum computing R&D. The funding, allocated under the CHIPS Research and Development Office Broad Agency Announcement pursuant to the CHIPS Act, is intended to strengthen U.S. leadership in emerging technologies, including quantum computing.

The Zacks Rundown for QBTS Stock

Over the past year, QBTS shares have risen 57.5% against the industry’s 17.3% plunge.



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D-Wave is trading at a forward, 12-month Price/Sales (P/S) of 136.39X, lower than its median but significantly above the industry average.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for D-Wave’s 2026 and 2027 loss per share is projected at 25 cents and 30 cents, respectively.



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D-Wave currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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