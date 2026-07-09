Are AI Agents SoFi Stock's Next Big Catalyst?

Key Points

SoFi recently acquired AI investing agent Composer.

It has launched a slew of digital products and services over the past few months.

Revenue growth is accelerating.

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The stock of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) has been a huge disappointment for investors recently; it's down 32% year to date as of this writing.

However, it's been performing well and building its business, putting it in a position to climb again. Management just announced its latest acquisition, the artificial intelligence (AI) investing tool Composer. Is this its next big catalyst?

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The one-stop financial app

SoFi aims to be a one-stop financial app for its users. It started out as a lender and has expanded into a large array of financial services, including investing tools.

These other services do many positive things for SoFi. They open up new sources of revenue; hedge the business against high interest rates, which can hurt lenders; and generate high cross-selling opportunities, which are part of management's long-term growth strategy. The platform also offers several AI-based tools that help customers get their money right and feed into the overall model.

For example, customers with a bank account might use its AI features to analyze their finances, and the bank's AI could detect a better SoFi credit card. The users might then switch to that credit card, giving them two of the company's products.

Management targets young professionals, an upwardly mobile population that likes all things digital and AI. Composer is an AI agent that can create and execute investing strategies using natural language. Investors can create their own custom plan or use community-built strategies, and they can automate the execution of stock trades based on prompts and criteria. Composer isn't the only AI investing agent, but it fits into SoFi's broader model and offers greater value for its members.

Can the stock recover?

SoFi has launched a slew of tech-first services this year, including its own stablecoin and blockchain-based international wire transfers. These have not helped the stock recover, although the market did respond positively to the Composer announcement, and shares have started to bounce back from lows earlier this year.

In most respects, SoFi is performing well. Adjusted net revenue accelerated to 41% growth year over year in the 2026 first quarter, and earnings per share increased from $0.06 to $0.13. The loan business has momentum, with a 68% year-over-year increase in originations this quarter, spread across categories.

On its own, an AI agent won't be the answer to a SoFi rebound, but it's another way the company can keep attracting record new users and set itself up for success. And there's still an opportunity to buy on the dip at the current price.

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Jennifer Saibil has positions in SoFi Technologies. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.