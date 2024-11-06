News & Insights

Stocks

Ardmore Shipping Reports Strong Q3 Results Amid Rising Tanker Rates

November 06, 2024 — 08:38 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Ardmore Shipping (ASC) has released an update.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation posted strong financial results for the third quarter of 2024, with a net income of $23.3 million, up from $20.3 million in the same period last year. The company declared a dividend of $0.18 per share, aligning with its policy of distributing one-third of adjusted earnings to shareholders. Geopolitical tensions have contributed to increased tanker rates, positioning Ardmore to capitalize on market opportunities as it focuses on maximizing TCE performance and reducing costs.

For further insights into ASC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ASC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.