Ardmore Shipping Reports Strong Q3 Results Amid Rising Tanker Rates

Ardmore Shipping Corporation posted strong financial results for the third quarter of 2024, with a net income of $23.3 million, up from $20.3 million in the same period last year. The company declared a dividend of $0.18 per share, aligning with its policy of distributing one-third of adjusted earnings to shareholders. Geopolitical tensions have contributed to increased tanker rates, positioning Ardmore to capitalize on market opportunities as it focuses on maximizing TCE performance and reducing costs.

