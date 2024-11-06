Ardmore Shipping Expands with Modern Tanker Fleet

Ardmore Shipping (ASC) has released an update.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation continues its strategic focus on operating a fleet of modern, fuel-efficient mid-size tankers, with 26 vessels in operation as of September 30, 2024. The company aims to capitalize on opportunities in the clean petroleum product and chemical sectors to enhance earnings. Its fleet consists of both owned and chartered-in vessels, targeting global transportation needs for oil majors and chemical companies.

