Ardelyx reports Q3 EPS 0c, consensus (5c)

Reports Q3 revenue $98.24M, consensus $86.64M.”The continued strong performance of Ardelyx (ARDX) reported during the third quarter demonstrates our ability to execute and deliver on our goals, to focus on serving the patient and to build towards the future,” said Mike Raab, president and chief executive officer of Ardelyx. “IBSRELA continues to deliver consistent quarter-over-quarter growth driven by strong fundamentals: an attractive safety and efficacy profile, expanding awareness among healthcare prescribers, a streamlined path to access and, importantly, positive experiences among treated patients. In addition, the unmet need among dialysis patients for another option to help achieve and maintain target phosphorus levels is clear, demonstrated by the continued strong demand and growth for XPHOZAH. We remain committed to ensuring that this well-tolerated, effective and differentiated medicine remains available to patients, despite CMS’ planned change in Medicare Part D reimbursement in early-January 2025, and we are confident that we have made decisions that will best support our efforts to protect patient access to XPHOZAH. Finally, we continue to thoughtfully strengthen our balance sheet, providing us with capital to invest as we look to expand our business.”

