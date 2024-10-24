Arcutis Biotherapeutics announces new patient-reported data on ZORYVE

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT) announced new patient-reported outcome data demonstrating that ZORYVE cream 0.15% improved the impact of AD on patients, families, and caregivers. These results, along with efficacy, safety, and tolerability data from Phase 3 INTEGUMENT-1 and -2, will be shared in an oral presentation at the ACAAI 2024 Annual Scientific Meeting held October 24-28, 2024, in Boston, MA. Improvement with ZORYVE cream 0.15% was seen across multiple patient-reported outcomes including SCORing AD, SCORAD, total scorei, Patient-Oriented Eczema Measure, POEM, and Dermatitis Family Impact, DFI, compared to vehicle at 4 weeks, with improvement reported as early as Week 1, the first timepoint measured. These assessments score the improvement of physical symptoms such as redness and itchiness, as well as impact on loss of sleep, emotional distress, and daily activities.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ARQT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.