Arcus Biosciences reports Q3 EPS ($1.00), consensus ($1.06)

November 06, 2024 — 04:25 pm EST

Reports Q3 revenue $48M, consensus $37.56M. “Through the course of this year, we have presented multiple compelling datasets at medical conferences that we believe have de-risked several programs and support potential best-in-class profiles for our molecules, including our HIF-2a inhibitor casdatifan in ccRCC and our Fc-silent anti-TIGIT antibody domvanalimab in lung and upper gastrointestinal cancers,” said Terry Rosen, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Arcus. “Meanwhile, in addition to our rapidly approaching first Phase 3 readout for domvanalimab in gastric cancer, we are aggressively pursuing our development plan for casdatifan, including in the IO-naive ccRCC setting in collaboration with AstraZeneca, and in the post-IO setting with the initiation of our Phase 3 PEAK-1 study in the first half of next year.”

