Arcus Biosciences price target raised to $46 from $38 at Citi

Citi analyst Yigal Nochomovitz raised the firm’s price target on Arcus Biosciences (RCUS) to $46 from $38 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after the company presented the first clinical activity data for casdatifan in an oral plenary session at the 2024 EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics. The Triple data for casdatifan, while still evolving, provide “a very favorable picture of clinical benefit/risk,” says the analyst, who has added cas to the firm’s model in post-immunotherapy treatment for metastatic clear cell renal cell carcinoma, or ccRCC, with 65% odds of success and a 2028 U.S. launch.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on RCUS:
- Arcus: HIF-2a inhibitor, casdatifan data ‘shows promise’ in ccRCC treatment
- Arcus Biosciences falls -9.3%
- Arcus Biosciences initiated with a Neutral at H.C. Wainwright
- Microsoft, Qualcomm downgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
- Arcus Biosciences initiated with an Overweight at Wells Fargo
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.