ArcticZymes Highlights Growth at SEB Seminar

November 20, 2024 — 05:34 am EST

ArcticZymes Technologies ASA (DE:B4V) has released an update.

ArcticZymes Technologies ASA, a Norwegian biotech company, showcases its growth potential and robust financial health at SEB’s Annual Healthcare Seminar 2024. The company boasts world-class R&D and manufacturing capabilities, with impressive margins above 90% and no debt, making it a promising player in the life sciences sector.

