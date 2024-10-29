News & Insights

Arctic Fish’s Growth Plans Supported by Icelandic Rulings

October 29, 2024 — 03:03 pm EDT

Arctic Fish Holding AS (DE:6TW) has released an update.

Arctic Fish Holding AS has received favorable rulings from the Icelandic Environmental and Natural Resources Board of Appeal, supporting their growth plans by affirming license renewals in Patreksfjörður and Tálknafjörður. Despite some license annulments in Ísafjarðardjúp, their production capacity remains unaffected, enabling the company to confidently aim for a target of 25,000 tonnes by 2029.

