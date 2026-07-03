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Arcs Co., Ltd. Q1 Profit Rises

July 03, 2026 — 04:43 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Arcs Co., Ltd. (ACSOF.OB) announced earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at JPY2.881 billion, or JPY54.09 per share. This compares with JPY2.798 billion, or JPY51.85 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.7% to JPY158.479 billion from JPY154.294 billion last year.

Arcs Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: JPY2.881 Bln. vs. JPY2.798 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY54.09 vs. JPY51.85 last year. -Revenue: JPY158.479 Bln vs. JPY154.294 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 232.73 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 648.000 B

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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