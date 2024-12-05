Arcontech Grants Share Options to Key Personnel

Arcontech (GB:ARC) has released an update.

Arcontech Group PLC has granted 30,000 options over its ordinary shares as part of its EMI scheme, priced at 125.5p per share, to Mark Maguire, Head of Customer Support. These options, which represent about 4.5% of the company’s issued share capital, will be exercisable from June 2027. This move underscores Arcontech’s commitment to incentivizing key personnel as it continues to provide real-time financial market data solutions.

