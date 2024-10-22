News & Insights

archTIS Ltd. Seeks New Director as Leanne Graham Departs

October 22, 2024 — 01:48 am EDT

archTIS Ltd. (AU:AR9) has released an update.

Leanne Graham, who played a pivotal role in archTIS Ltd.’s impressive revenue growth since 2018, is stepping down from her position as a non-executive director after six years. The company has initiated a global search for a suitable replacement, aiming to continue its expansion in the secure information collaboration sector. Investors and stakeholders are keenly watching for the announcement of her successor, which could influence the company’s strategic direction.

