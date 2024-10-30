News & Insights

archTIS Ltd. Reports Strong Q1 Sales and Growth

October 30, 2024 — 09:40 pm EDT

archTIS Ltd. (AU:AR9) has released an update.

archTIS Ltd. has reported strong first-quarter sales of $3.8 million, driven by significant contracts with the Australian Department of Defence. The company’s annual recurring revenue increased by 16%, while operational expenses decreased, contributing to a healthy gross margin of 75%. With the launch of the archTIS Trusted Data Integration solution, the company is expanding its footprint in the structured data security market.

