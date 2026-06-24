Markets
AROC

Archrock Names Mohit Singh CFO

June 24, 2026 — 09:13 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Archrock, Inc. (AROC), an energy infrastructure company, Wednesday announced that it has appointed Mohit Singh as its Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President, effective July 6.

Singh brings more than 25 years of experience across the energy value chain, with expertise in oil & gas operations, investment banking and corporate finance.

He has served as the Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of Chesapeake Energy Corporation from 2021 through its merger with Southwestern Energy Company in 2024 to form Expand Energy Corporation, where he continued in the same role till August 2025.

In pre-market activity, AROC shares were trading at $38.71, down 0.90% on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AROC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.