Archer Materials Unveils TMR Sensor Project Potential

November 07, 2024 — 06:08 pm EST

Archer Materials Limited (AU:AXE) has released an update.

Archer Materials Limited has unveiled its latest presentation on the tunnel magnetoresistance (TMR) sensor project, highlighting its applications in the growing markets of automotive, IoT, and data centers. The company is integrating TMR sensors into its CQ quantum project, aiming to leverage their benefits for technological advancements. This development marks a significant step for Archer in the semiconductor industry, showcasing its potential to impact multiple sectors.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

