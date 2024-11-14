Archer Increases Stake in Iceland Drilling with New Shares

Archer (ARHVF) has released an update.

Archer Limited has completed the acquisition of an additional 10% stake in Iceland Drilling by issuing 1,174,436 new shares to its joint venture partner, Kaldbakur, for USD 2.5 million. This transaction boosts Archer’s stake in Iceland Drilling, aligning with their strategic growth plans. The new shares are registered in Euronext Securities Oslo, awaiting further listing procedures.

For further insights into ARHVF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.