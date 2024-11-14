News & Insights

Stocks
ARHVF

Archer Increases Stake in Iceland Drilling with New Shares

November 14, 2024 — 02:59 am EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Archer (ARHVF) has released an update.

Archer Limited has completed the acquisition of an additional 10% stake in Iceland Drilling by issuing 1,174,436 new shares to its joint venture partner, Kaldbakur, for USD 2.5 million. This transaction boosts Archer’s stake in Iceland Drilling, aligning with their strategic growth plans. The new shares are registered in Euronext Securities Oslo, awaiting further listing procedures.

For further insights into ARHVF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ARHVF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.