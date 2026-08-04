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Archer-Daniels-Midland Reports Increase In Q2 Profit

August 04, 2026 — 06:15 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $908 million, or $1.87 per share. This compares with $219 million, or $0.45 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Archer-Daniels-Midland reported adjusted earnings of $895 million or $1.84 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.2% to $22.681 billion from $21.166 billion last year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $908 Mln. vs. $219 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.87 vs. $0.45 last year. -Revenue: $22.681 Bln vs. $21.166 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 5.15 To $ 5.60

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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