Archer Aviation enters multi-party collaboration agreement with UAE, Abu Dhabi

Archer Aviation (ACHR) announced that it has entered into a multi-party collaboration agreement with key UAE and Abu Dhabi entities to advance the establishment of electric air taxi operations in Abu Dhabi. The agreement aims to formalize the cooperation between UAE and Abu Dhabi stakeholders in preparation for the launch of the first commercial eVTOL flight. It was signed under the auspices of the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council, or SASC, in the presence of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, deputy chairman of the presidential court for special affairs. The agreement’s goal is for Archer Aviation to be the first manufacturer of electric vertical-take-off-and-landing aircraft in the Middle East and North Africa region and the first to launch commercial flying taxi operations in the Emirate.

