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Arch Capital Q2 Net Income Declines

July 28, 2026 — 06:04 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Arch Capital Group (ACGL) on Tuesday reported lower second-quarter earnings.

Net income fell to $1.05 billion, or $3.00 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, from $1.23 billion, or $3.23 per share, a year earlier.

Operating income declined to $893 million, or $2.56 per share, from $979 million, or $2.58 per share, in the prior-year quarter.

ACGL is currently trading after hours at $106.48 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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