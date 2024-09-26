ArcelorMittal's XCarb Fund Invests $5 Million in Utility Global

ArcelorMittal S.A. MT announced a $5-million investment in Utility Global through its XCarb Innovation Fund, which was launched in 2021. The fund backs companies that develop breakthrough technologies aimed at decarbonizing steel production. This investment forms part of Utility Global's $53 million Series C funding round, led by Ontario Power Generation.

Utility Global developed a patented reactor capable of processing variable industrial gases without electricity, converting them into high-purity hydrogen and a concentrated CO2 stream. Hydrogen can be used to replace natural gas in steelmaking. At the same time, the concentrated CO2 stream facilitates easier and more cost-effective carbon capture and storage — key to reducing emissions in the steel industry.

ArcelorMittal Price and Consensus

ArcelorMittal price-consensus-chart | ArcelorMittal Quote

In addition to the financial investment, MT entered into a collaboration agreement with Utility Global to expedite the adoption of this technology. The partnership includes plans to explore pilot projects at ArcelorMittal facilities, with the potential to scale up to full commercial deployment at one of its integrated steel plants.

XCarb Innovation Fund highlighted the importance of cost-effective and scalable solutions for decarbonizing hard-to-abate sectors like steel, noting that Utility Global’s eXERO technology meets both criteria.

This latest investment adds to the Innovation Fund’s growing portfolio, which spans a variety of decarbonization technologies, including renewable energy, long-duration energy storage, carbon capture, green hydrogen, nuclear energy, molten oxide electrolysis and biochar production. The Fund is also a key partner in Breakthrough Energy’s Catalyst program, committing $100 million over five years.

The stock has inched up 1.1% in the past year against the industry’s 6.4% fall.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

MT’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

ArcelorMittal currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are IAMGOLD Corporation IAG, Eldorado Gold Corporation EGO and Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IAMGOLD’scurrent-year earnings is pegged at 41 cents per share, indicating a rise of 355.6% from the year-ago level. IAG’s earnings beat the consensus estimate in each trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 200%. The stock has surged nearly 165.7% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current year earnings is pegged at $1.35 per share, indicating a year-over-year rise of 136.8%. EGO beat the consensus estimate in each trailing four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 430.3%. The company's shares have surged nearly 103.3% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Carpenter Technology’scurrent-year earnings is pegged at $6.09 per share, indicating a rise of 28.5% from the year-ago level. CRS’ earnings beat the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 15.9%. The stock has skyrocketed nearly 135.9% in the past year.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

ArcelorMittal (MT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Iamgold Corporation (IAG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.