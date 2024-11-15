News & Insights

ArcelorMittal’s Resilient Q3 2024 and Future Outlook

November 15, 2024 — 11:59 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

ArcelorMittal (MT) has released an update.

ArcelorMittal reported resilient third-quarter 2024 results with a robust operating income of $0.7 billion despite market challenges, while maintaining a strategic focus on growth and shareholder returns. The company is leveraging its global presence to navigate market dynamics, with significant investments in strategic projects and a commitment to return at least 50% of post-dividend free cash flow to shareholders. ArcelorMittal remains optimistic about medium to long-term steel demand and continues its efforts towards sustainable development and decarbonization.

