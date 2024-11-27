ArcelorMittal’s Decarbonization Journey Faces Policy Challenges

ArcelorMittal (MT) has released an update.

ArcelorMittal has updated its European decarbonization plans, highlighting challenges in policy and market conditions that impact its investment in green steel technologies. Despite hurdles, the company is committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, making progress with projects in Spain and continuing its leadership in low-carbon steel production. Key policy decisions expected in 2025 will shape future investments in decarbonization.

