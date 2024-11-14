ArcelorMittal upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA

BofA upgraded ArcelorMittal (MT) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $32.90, up from $30. The company’s earnings are evolving away from Europe as North America has overtaken Europe as ArcelorMittal’s single largest source of EBITDA over the past two years, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm thinks the company’s approach, requiring return and competitive costs, limits potential downside to its cash flows and valuation. BofA changed to a sum-of-the-parts valuation, which resulted in the upgrade.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.