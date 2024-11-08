ArcelorMittal Reports Resilient Q3 2024 Results

ArcelorMittal ( (MT) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information ArcelorMittal presented to its investors.

ArcelorMittal, the world’s leading integrated steel and mining company, operates across multiple regions providing steel and mining products, with a focus on safety and sustainability.

In its third-quarter 2024 earnings report, ArcelorMittal highlighted its continued focus on safety improvements, achieving structurally higher margins, and maintaining financial strength despite a challenging market environment. The company is committed to shareholder returns and strategic growth projects.

Key financial metrics for the third quarter showed a resilient performance with an EBITDA of $1.6 billion, although operating income and net income saw declines compared to the previous quarter. The company invested significantly in strategic growth projects and shareholder returns, resulting in an increase in net debt to $6.2 billion. ArcelorMittal continues to generate positive free cash flow and has made significant strides in its decarbonization and renewable energy projects.

Looking ahead, ArcelorMittal remains optimistic about medium to long-term steel demand growth, bolstered by its global asset portfolio and strategic initiatives. The company is well-positioned to capture growth opportunities while focusing on safety, growth projects, and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

