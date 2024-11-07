News & Insights

ArcelorMittal reports Q3 adjusted EPS 63c, consensus 51c

November 07, 2024 — 06:01 am EST

Reports Q3 revenue $15.2B, consensus $15.25B. The company said, “A key milestone during Q3 was the completion of the comprehensive dss+ workplace safety audit. We are now working to define the implementation plan for the six recommendations in an accelerated manner and will provide updates on the progress.”

