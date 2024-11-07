ArcelorMittal reports Q3 adjusted EPS 63c, consensus 51c

Reports Q3 revenue $15.2B, consensus $15.25B. The company said, “A key milestone during Q3 was the completion of the comprehensive dss+ workplace safety audit. We are now working to define the implementation plan for the six recommendations in an accelerated manner and will provide updates on the progress.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on MT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.