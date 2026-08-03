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ArcelorMittal Extends Collaboration With Microsoft For AI-Supported Growth

August 03, 2026 — 03:42 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - ArcelorMittal SA (MT, MT.AS, ARRB.DE, MTS.MC) Monday announced the expansion of its collaboration with Microsoft, as part of strengthening its "Cloud First, Data Centric" strategy. Under the partnership, Microsoft Azure will become ArcelorMittal's primary cloud platform, thus supporting the modernization of core IT systems, data consolidation, and the adoption of AI and advanced analytics across its global operations.

The steel and mining company said that it will also integrate Microsoft Fabric, Purview, Foundry, and other Azure services to accelerate AI-driven innovation, enhance cybersecurity and system resilience, improve operational efficiency, and reduce reliance on legacy IT systems.

On the NYSE, MT ended Friday's trading at $70.14, up $0.80 or 1.2 percent. In overnight trading, the stock is up 3.4 percent at $72.52.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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