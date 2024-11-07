News & Insights

ArcelorMittal Achieves Strong Q3 Performance Amid Challenges

November 07, 2024 — 01:37 am EST

ArcelorMittal (GB:0RP9) has released an update.

ArcelorMittal reports resilient performance for the third quarter of 2024, maintaining strong operating margins despite challenging market conditions. The company is reinvesting cash flows for growth and shareholder returns, with strategic projects expected to boost EBITDA. ArcelorMittal remains optimistic about future steel demand, particularly with ongoing restocking activities and growth prospects in key regions.

