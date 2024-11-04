News & Insights

Stocks
ARCB

ArcBest price target lowered to $170 from $175 at Morgan Stanley

November 04, 2024 — 06:40 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Morgan Stanley analyst Ravi Shanker lowered the firm’s price target on ArcBest (ARCB) to $170 from $175 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. Q3 was “a clear miss vs. lowered expectations” and Q4 color points to downside to consensus, like peers, the analyst tells investors. The next one to two quarters will determine whether ArcBest is “either the best or hardest mean reversion story in LTLs,” the analyst tells investors in a post-earnings note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ARCB:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ARCB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.