ArcBest (ARCB) Price Target Increased by 29.28% to 140.05

The average one-year price target for ArcBest (NasdaqGS:ARCB) has been revised to $140.05 / share. This is an increase of 29.28% from the prior estimate of $108.32 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $118.17 to a high of $157.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.62% from the latest reported closing price of $111.48 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 284 funds or institutions reporting positions in ArcBest. This is an decrease of 232 owner(s) or 44.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARCB is 0.12%, an increase of 20.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.08% to 25,230K shares. The put/call ratio of ARCB is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 1,462K shares representing 6.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,530K shares , representing a decrease of 4.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARCB by 14.88% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,307K shares representing 5.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 817K shares , representing an increase of 37.49%.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 1,269K shares representing 5.70% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 1,005K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company.

Invesco holds 809K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 920K shares , representing a decrease of 13.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARCB by 16.35% over the last quarter.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.