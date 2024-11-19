News & Insights

Arcadium Lithium Secures Leadership Amidst Rio Tinto Deal

November 19, 2024 — 04:50 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Arcadium Lithium Plc ( (ALTM) ) has shared an announcement.

Arcadium Lithium plc has implemented enticing transaction and retention bonuses for its key executives to ensure their continued service through a significant deal with Rio Tinto. The CEO, CFO, and General Counsel will receive $200,000 each upon closing and an additional $100,000 after six months, with payments contingent on their employment status. These incentives aim to secure leadership stability during a critical integration phase.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

