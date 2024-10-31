Arcadis NV Reports Strong Q3 with Major Project Wins

Arcadis NV (GB:0N6B) has released an update.

Arcadis NV reported a robust third quarter with significant order intake of €1.3 billion, driven by multi-year project wins in sectors like Mobility and industrial manufacturing. The company’s net revenue reached €962 million, reflecting a 5.0% organic growth, while the operating EBITA margin expanded to 11.4% due to strategic initiatives and improved project portfolios. Arcadis continues to leverage its global design and engineering expertise to secure new business and sustain its growth trajectory.

