Arc Minerals AGM Resolutions Passed with Strong Support

November 29, 2024 — 11:27 am EST

ARC Minerals Limited (GB:ARCM) has released an update.

Arc Minerals Limited successfully passed all resolutions at its virtual Annual General Meeting on November 29, 2024. Despite some dissent regarding the reception of accounts, the company remains committed to engaging with shareholders for better strategic alignment. The reappointment and remuneration of auditors were overwhelmingly supported.

