Arc Minerals Advances Zambian Mining Licenses

Arc Minerals Limited has received positive news from the Zambian Ministry of Mines, as the large-scale mining license application by Handa Resources Limited has been reinstated, and Zaco Investment Limited’s application is being rectified. This progress is a significant step forward for the company’s exploration and development efforts in Zambia, where it is partnering with Anglo American to unlock the potential of copper deposits. Investors keen on the mining sector will be interested in the upcoming call to discuss these developments further.

