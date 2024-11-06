Arbutus Biopharma reports Q3 EPS (10c), consensus (9c)

Reports Q3 revenue $1.339M, consensus $1.86M. “We are making significant progress in advancing the development of imdusiran to bring hope to millions of cHBV patients globally,” said Michael J. McElhaugh, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer of Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS). “In June, we shared promising data from our IM-PROVE I Phase 2a clinical trial, showing that some patients treated with imdusiran and interferon were trending towards a functional cure. We look forward to presenting follow-up data from this trial, as well as end-of-treatment data from patients that received nivolumab in addition to imdusiran and VTP-300 in our IM-PROVE II Phase 2a trial, at the upcoming AASLD meeting. Assuming continued positive data, and with a projected cash runway extending into the fourth quarter of 2026, we are well-positioned to advance imdusiran into a Phase 2b clinical trial as a cornerstone in a treatment regimen aimed at functionally curing cHBV.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ABUS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.