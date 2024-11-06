News & Insights

Stocks
ABUS

Arbutus Biopharma reports Q3 EPS (10c), consensus (9c)

November 06, 2024 — 07:46 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Reports Q3 revenue $1.339M, consensus $1.86M. “We are making significant progress in advancing the development of imdusiran to bring hope to millions of cHBV patients globally,” said Michael J. McElhaugh, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer of Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS). “In June, we shared promising data from our IM-PROVE I Phase 2a clinical trial, showing that some patients treated with imdusiran and interferon were trending towards a functional cure. We look forward to presenting follow-up data from this trial, as well as end-of-treatment data from patients that received nivolumab in addition to imdusiran and VTP-300 in our IM-PROVE II Phase 2a trial, at the upcoming AASLD meeting. Assuming continued positive data, and with a projected cash runway extending into the fourth quarter of 2026, we are well-positioned to advance imdusiran into a Phase 2b clinical trial as a cornerstone in a treatment regimen aimed at functionally curing cHBV.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ABUS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ABUS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.