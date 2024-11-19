Arbutus Biopharma price target raised to $5 from $4.50 at Chardan

Chardan analyst Keay Nakae raised the firm’s price target on Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) to $5 from $4.50 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm is citing the company’s follow-up and end-of-treatment data from the IM-PROVE I Phase 2a and IM-PROVE II Phase 2a clinical trials on imdusiran at AASLD, noting that while the data is from a small sample of patients, the combination therapy regimens evaluated in IM-PROVE I demonstrated a possible best path to proceed down to achieve the goal of functional cure, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on ABUS:
- Arbutus Biopharma’s Promising cHBV Treatment Results
- Arbutus Biopharma’s Trial Boosts Hepatitis B Treatment
- Arbutus Biopharma announces new data from IM-PROVE I Phase 2a trial
- Arbutus and Barinthus announce new data from IM-PROVE II trial
- Arbutus Biopharma to Present at Jefferies Conference
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.