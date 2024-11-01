Arbor Realty Trust Announces Q3 2024 Results

Arbor Realty Trust ( (ABR) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Arbor Realty Trust presented to its investors.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc., headquartered in New York, is a nationwide real estate investment trust and direct lender specializing in loan origination and servicing for multifamily, single-family rental portfolios, and other commercial real estate assets. The company is a prominent Fannie Mae DUS® lender and Freddie Mac Optigo® Seller/Servicer, also providing bridge, CMBS, mezzanine, and preferred equity loans.

In its third quarter of 2024 financial results, Arbor Realty Trust reported a net income of $58.2 million, or $0.31 per diluted common share, compared to $77.9 million, or $0.41 per share, in the same period last year. Distributable earnings stood at $88.2 million, or $0.43 per share, also showing a decline from $112.2 million, or $0.55 per share, a year ago. The company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.43 per share.

Key financial highlights include a reduction in the debt-to-equity ratio from 4:1 in 2023 to 3:1 in the third quarter of 2024. The company’s agency loan originations were $1.10 billion for the quarter, with a servicing portfolio that grew to approximately $33.01 billion, marking a 10% increase over the previous year. Arbor also issued $100 million of 9.00% senior notes due in 2027 to bolster its financial position.

Arbor Realty Trust’s structured loan originations reached $258.5 million, with a portfolio totaling approximately $11.57 billion. Despite a decrease in some income metrics, the company maintains a robust cash and liquidity position of around $600 million.

Looking ahead, Arbor Realty Trust is focused on maintaining its strong market position and leveraging its diversified loan portfolio to navigate economic challenges. The company’s strategic financial maneuvers, including debt reduction and note issuance, underscore its commitment to sustaining shareholder value.

