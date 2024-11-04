News & Insights

Arbe Robotics Updates Articles, Signals Growth Plans

November 04, 2024 — 05:17 pm EST

Arbe Robotics (ARBE) has released an update.

Arbe Robotics has updated its Articles of Association, highlighting its status as a public company with a flexible business approach. The company has an authorized share capital of 165 million shares, and it may increase this with shareholder approval. This reflects Arbe Robotics’ strategic positioning for growth in the competitive market.

