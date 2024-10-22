News & Insights

Stocks
ARBFF

ARB Corporation Gains New Substantial Holder

October 22, 2024 — 03:19 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

ARB Corporation Limited (AU:ARB) has released an update.

ARB Corporation Limited has a new substantial holder, State Street Bank and Trust Company, which now holds a significant voting power in the company. This development highlights the growing influence of institutional investors in the company’s stock. Investors in ARB Corporation may want to watch how this affects the company’s governance and market performance.

For further insights into AU:ARB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ARBFF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.