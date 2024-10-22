ARB Corporation Gains New Substantial Holder

ARB Corporation Limited (AU:ARB) has released an update.

ARB Corporation Limited has a new substantial holder, State Street Bank and Trust Company, which now holds a significant voting power in the company. This development highlights the growing influence of institutional investors in the company’s stock. Investors in ARB Corporation may want to watch how this affects the company’s governance and market performance.

For further insights into AU:ARB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.