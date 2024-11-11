Aramark reports Q4 adjusted EPS 54c, consensus 53c

Reports Q4 revenue $4.42B, consensus $4.46B. “We reached new highs in our financial performance every quarter during fiscal 2024, ultimately achieving record revenue and AOI profitability for any year in Global FSS history,” said John Zillmer, Aramark’s (ARMK) Chief Executive Officer. “Aramark’s results are a testament to what our teams are capable of-continuously raising the bar and challenging ourselves across the organization to deliver for our stakeholders. As part of this commitment, our Board has approved a new $500 million share repurchase program, reflecting our strong capital structure capabilities, which include 1) strategically investing to drive growth; 2) ongoing debt repayment; 3) issuing quarterly dividends; and 4) now utilizing excess cash generation to repurchase Aramark shares. I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished this past year at the company and believe we have tremendous runway in the business.”

